4 killed by man who brought body to police were wife, 3 kids

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Four people who were killed over nearly a week were the wife and three children of a man who showed up to a Northern California police station with one of their bodies in his car and was charged with their slayings.

Placer County officials identified the four as Jyothi Shankar, 46; Varum Shankar, 20; Gauri Hangud, 16; and Nischal Hangud, 13, KCRA-TV reported Tuesday.

They have charged Shankar Hangud, 53, with killing two of them on Oct. 7 and a third the next day at their home in Roseville, northeast of Sacramento.

They say he killed the older son five days later near the Oregon border and drove to a police station in Mount Shasta the next day with the body.

Investigators previously said they traveled to several places in Northern California before ending up in Mount Shasta.

Shankar Hangud has pleaded not guilty, though prosecutors say he confessed without giving a motive. It’s unclear how the victims died.

His attorney didn’t immediately respond to voice and email messages seeking comment on the case.

Tax records show that Hangud faced an IRS tax lien of $178,000, but his only prior interaction with law enforcement was for speeding in 2016.

Hangud was an unemployed data specialist. His LinkedIn profile shows he had worked for several companies in Sacramento and the San Francisco Bay Area.

