3 dead in overnight mobile home fire in central Indiana

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities have identified one of three people who died in an overnight fire in central Indiana.

The Morgan County coroner’s office says 39-year-old David Fouts died in early Wednesday’s mobile home fire in the city of Martinsville.

Crews with the Martinsville Fire Department found his body and those of another man and a woman after they doused the flames. The other victims haven’t been identified.

The home was fully engulfed in flames when fire crews arrived at a mobile home park near State Road 37.

WTHR-TV reports the fire’s cause hasn’t been determined. But firefighters know the flames spread quickly and two space heaters were being used in the home during a frigid night in Martinsville, which is located about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Indianapolis.

