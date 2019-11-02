2 charged after North Carolina college student abducted

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina have arrested two men who they say abducted a university student who…

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina have arrested two men who they say abducted a university student who managed to escape her captors by sending a text message to a friend.

News outlets report Greenville police said 27-year-old Joshua Worsley of Robersonville and 33-year-old Cornelius Langley of Greenville were both charged with first-degree kidnapping.

According to police, the men lured the 20-year-old East Carolina University student into their car last Friday, and that Worsley tried to sexually assault her.

The victim texted a friend who was able to follow the car until it stopped outside a motel. Police said the friend confronted the two men, and they released the victim.

The two men are being held in the Pitt County jail on $250,000 bond apiece. It’s not known if they have attorneys who could comment on the charges.

