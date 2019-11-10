10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today: 1. DIVIDED HOUSE…

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. DIVIDED HOUSE APPROVES DEMOCRATS IMPEACHMENT RULES

Democrats swept a rules package for their impeachment probe of President Donald Trump by 232-196, underscoring the partisan breach in the chamber.

2. WHO IS PUSHING CANDIDATES TO COMMIT TO A 2020 NOMINEE

The Democratic National Committee is increasing pressure on its presidential candidates to commit to campaign actively for the party’s nominee in 2020.

3. IRANIANS RECALL 1979 U.S. EMBASSY HOSTAGE CRISIS

For those who were there, the memories are still fresh, 40 years after one of the defining events of Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution, when protesters seized the U.S. Embassy in Tehran and set off a 444-day hostage crisis.

4. TRUMP’S CLAIM TO SYRIAN OIL RAISES QUESTIONS

By claiming a right to Syria’s oil, President Donald Trump has added more complexity — as well as additional U.S. forces and time — to an American military mission he has twice declared he was ending.

5. VIETNAMESE TURN TO TRAFFICKERS TO HELP CHASE FORTUNES ABROAD

For many Vietnamese, a job in a Western European country is seen as a path to prosperity worth breaking the law. But the risks of doing so are high and the consequences can be deadly.

6. DUBAI DISPLAYS TECH REPUTATION WITH GLOBAL ROBOTICS CONTEST

Seeking to bolster its image as a forward-looking metropolis, Dubai hosted the largest-ever international robotics contest this week, challenging young people from 190 countries to find solutions to global ocean pollution.

7. AP POLL: MOST AMERICANS DISLIKE TWICE-A-YEAR TIME FLOPS

A new poll finds that most people across the country want to stop the twice-a-year ritual of clock changes.

8. WINDS DRIVING CALIFORNIA FIRES DIE DOWN

Calmer weather allowed crews to increase containment on wildfires after a three-week siege of gusts fanned blazes across California.

9. ASEAN MEETING SPOTLIGHTS ADVANCES IN TRADE

Southeast Asian leaders are making last-minute efforts with wealthier neighbors led by China to conclude negotiations on one of the world’s largest free-trade accords when they meet for summit in Thailand.

10. 49ERS STAY UNDEFEATED WITH WIN OVER CARDINALS

Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 317 yards and four touchdowns and the San Francisco 49ers reached the halfway point of their season undefeated, beating the Arizona Cardinals 28-25.

