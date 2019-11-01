Man lost in building debris for more than a day found dead

The construction company working on an Ohio building that partially collapsed says one person remains missing in the rubble.

CINCINNATI (AP) — The construction company working on an Ohio building that partially collapsed says the body of a worker who’s been missing for more than a day has been found.

Turner Construction Company confirmed that the man was found dead Tuesday in the rubble of an unfinished downtown Cincinnati building.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports Fire Chief Roy Winston said the worker was checking for signs of structural stress Monday when concrete was poured on the temporary floor above him.

Four other workers were treated and released from hospitals after the temporary floor collapsed.

The building is on a construction site that isn’t accessible to the public.

Authorities have not released the identity of the man. Turner Construction says he was an employee of Gateway Concrete Forming.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.