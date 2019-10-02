Whistleblower spoke to Schiff aides before filing complaint

WASHINGTON (AP) — A whistleblower who raised concerns about President Donald Trump’s dealings with Ukraine spoke to staffers on the…

WASHINGTON (AP) — A whistleblower who raised concerns about President Donald Trump’s dealings with Ukraine spoke to staffers on the House Intelligence Committee before filing the formal complaint.

That’s according to a spokesman for the committee’s chairman, California Rep. Adam Schiff.

Spokesman Patrick Boland said the whistleblower contacted the committee for guidance on how to report “possible wrongdoing,”

Boland issued the statement after The New York Times first reported the interaction.

He said that “at no point did the committee review or receive the complaint in advance” and that it is a regular occurrence for whistleblowers to seek guidance from the committee.

Trump seized on the interaction to criticize Schiff, who has a leading role in the Democratic impeachment investigation. Schiff said his office acted appropriately.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.