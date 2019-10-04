Where people found jobs: Business services and health care

Business services and health care led U.S. job gains in September, helping offset losses in retail and manufacturing. Professional and…

Business services and health care led U.S. job gains in September, helping offset losses in retail and manufacturing.

Professional and business services, which include architecture, consulting and administrative support, added 34,000 jobs during the month. Health care gained more than 41,000 jobs, driven by hiring at hospitals, clinics and home health care services.

Leisure and hospitality added 21,000 jobs despite weak hiring by restaurants and bars. Instead, employers in such sectors as performing arts, gambling and recreation added to their payrolls.

By contrast, retail extended its losing streak to eight months, shedding more than 11,000 jobs in September. Manufacturers cut 2,000 jobs, the first contraction for that category in six months.

Overall, U.S. employers added a modest 136,000 jobs in September. The unemployment rate fell to a 50-year-low of 3.5%, the Labor Department said Friday.

Industry (change from previous month) September 2019 August 2019 Past 12 months Construction 7,000 4,000 156,000 Manufacturing -2,000 2,000 117,000 Retail -11,400 -6,000 -60,900 Transportation, warehousing 15,700 -4,100 110,300 Information (Telecom, publishing) 9,000 2,000 15,000 Financial services 3,000 15,000 99,000 Professional services (Accounting, engineering, temp work) 34,000 43,000 437,000 Education and health 40,000 56,000 617,000 Hotels, restaurants, entertainment 21,000 9,000 349,000 Government 22,000 46,000 147,000 Source: Labor Department

