Home » National News » Visa, Mastercard, others announce…

Visa, Mastercard, others announce they will drop out of Facebook’s Libra digital currency project

The Associated Press

October 11, 2019, 4:41 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Visa, Mastercard, others announce they will drop out of Facebook’s Libra digital currency project.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Business & Finance National News Tech News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up