Home » National News » US says it will…

US says it will impose tariffs on EU imports Oct. 18 after WTO gives green light in Airbus case

The Associated Press

October 2, 2019, 4:00 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — US says it will impose tariffs on EU imports Oct. 18 after WTO gives green light in Airbus case.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Business & Finance Government News National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up