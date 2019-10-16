Home » National News » US resumes assistance to…

US resumes assistance to El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras

The Associated Press

October 16, 2019, 4:44 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is resuming targeted foreign assistance funding for El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras after the three Central American countries recently signed immigration deals with Washington.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the funding will support programs aimed at mitigating illegal immigration. Pompeo notified Congress on Wednesday.

President Donald Trump had ordered cuts of more than $615 million in assistance in March.

In June, the State Department authorized the release of $432 million in projects and grants previously approved, but would not allow new funding until the three countries did more to reduce migrant flows.

