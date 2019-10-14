US pulling out of northern Syria; full withdrawal possible

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States appears to be heading toward a full military withdrawal from Syria amid growing chaos…

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States appears to be heading toward a full military withdrawal from Syria amid growing chaos , cries of betrayal and signs that Turkey’s invasion could fuel a broader war.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Sunday that President Donald Trump had directed U.S. troops in northern Syria to begin pulling out “as safely and quickly as possible.” He did not say Trump ordered troops to leave Syria, but that seemed like the next step in a combat zone growing more unstable by the hour.

Esper, interviewed on two TV news shows, said the administration was considering its options.

