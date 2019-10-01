Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 7:20 p.m. EDT

AP-US-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT-THE-LATEST The Latest: Congress to be briefed on documents on Ukraine WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department’s inspector general is…

The Latest: Congress to be briefed on documents on Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department’s inspector general is set to hold congressional briefings on Ukraine.

Staff from House and Senate committees are expected to hear Wednesday from the inspector general, who will brief them on documents Congress has requested from the State Department about Ukraine.

That’s according to a Republican aide unauthorized to discuss the briefing and speaking on condition of anonymity.

The aide said staff from the foreign relations, appropriations, intelligence and oversight panels in both houses have been invited to the briefing.

The panels have requested documents and information about Ukraine, which has been central to the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

2 sides scuffle in Hong Kong as day of protests begins

HONG KONG (AP) — Pro-Beijing protesters have scuffled briefly with a small group of pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong as the latter began to march on the 70th anniversary of the founding of communist China.

The 7:30 a.m. march Tuesday was the start of what is expected to be a day of protests in the semiautonomous Chinese city.

The protesters marched as the government was holding an annual ceremony to mark the anniversary of Communist Party rule.

Police lined up to try to keep the two groups apart, but some minor scuffles ensued. Two pro-Beijing protesters were arrested.

The Hong Kong protests come as China prepares to mark the anniversary in Beijing with a major military parade and festivities.

Latest: 1st-day testimony ends Amber Guyger sentencing

DALLAS (AP) — Testimony has concluded for the day in the sentencing of a white former Dallas police officer convicted of murder in the fatal shooting of a black neighbor.

The testimony opened Tuesday shortly after the Dallas County state district court jury found Amber Guyger guilty of murder in the Sept. 6, 2018, shooting of Botham Jean (BOH’-thuhm JAHN).

Attorneys for Jean’s family credited the makeup of the jury as contributing to the conviction, for which Guyger could be sentenced to from 5 to 99 years in prison. Attorney Ben Crump said the family expects the jury to deliver a weighty sentence.

Crump praised the diversity of the jury and said, “They will see past all the technical, intellectual justifications for an unjustifiable killing. And I believe they will do the right thing.”

Federal judge upholds affirmative action at Harvard

BOSTON (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that Harvard University does not discriminate against Asian Americans in its admissions process.

U.S. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs issued the ruling Tuesday in a 2014 lawsuit alleging that Harvard holds Asian American applicants to a higher standard than students of other races.

Burroughs says Harvard’s admissions process is not perfect but passes constitutional muster.

The case was filed by the Students for Fair Admissions, which says it will appeal the decision. Harvard did not immediately comment.

The suit drew support from the Trump administration and reignited a debate over affirmative action.

Much of the suit centered on a subjective “personal rating” that Harvard assigns to applicants. The suit says Asian Americans receive lower personal ratings as a result of racial prejudice. Harvard denies any bias.

Smoking ban at VA facilities has some veterans fuming

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Veterans Affairs is enacting a policy banning smoking on the grounds of all its medical facilities as part of campaign to improve the health of veterans.

The move goes into effect Tuesday. It applies to patients, visitors and employees. Smoking has been banned from inside health care facilities for years, but the ban expands that to include anywhere on medical facility grounds. Previously, smoking was allowed in smoking shelters.

Supporters argue the ban is long overdue and brings the VA facilities in line with most government facilities the United States where smoking bans are widespread to promote health. Opponents led by smoking veterans complain the ban represents government overreach and is hypocritical given the significance smoking has played in the military.

The Latest: Trump overwhelms 2020 Democrats with $125M haul

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top Democratic White House hopefuls took in a collective $56 million over the last three months, but in a sign of what they’re up against, President Donald Trump and his allies swamped them all by raising $125 million.

The staggering sum highlights the cash gulf between Democrats and Republicans. It could revive anxieties among Democrats that a protracted primary could be counterproductive while Trump builds a massive cash advantage.

So far, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders leads Democrats in third-quarter fundraising. On Tuesday, he reported a $25.3 million haul, the largest quarterly sum a Democratic White House hopeful has posted this year and an amount that ensures he will be an enduring presence in the primary.

Pete Buttigieg, who entered the race as the little-known mayor of South Bend, Indiana, pulled in $19.1 million.

Fed-up San Francisco neighbors use rocks to block homeless

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A group of San Francisco neighbors say they bought boulders and had them delivered to their sidewalk to stop people from camping and dealing drugs on their street.

In Los Angeles this summer, the owner of a cultural center erected massive planters around his building to block homeless people from sleeping outside the building.

The unsanctioned moves are the latest efforts by frustrated California residents to deal with an unprecedented homeless crisis in the state.

The boulders placed in an alley off Market Street, one of San Francisco’s major thoroughfares, were a deterrent for a couple of weeks. But homeless advocates learned about them and rolled them onto the street, posing a safety hazard.

Neighbors asked the city to remove them after they said they started getting threats.

The Latest: Britain calls HK shooting ‘disproportionate’

BEIJING (AP) — Britain’s foreign secretary says the shooting of a teenage pro-democracy protester by a Hong Kong police officer during mass demonstrations was “disproportionate” and could stoke tensions in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said in a statement Tuesday that “whilst there is no excuse for violence, the use of live ammunition is disproportionate, and only risks inflaming the situation.”

Raab said the incident “underlines the need for a constructive dialogue to address the legitimate concerns” of Hong Kong residents.

He called for “restraint and a de-escalation” by both protesters and authorities.

A police officer fired his handgun during a clash with pro-democracy protesters, striking an 18-year-old male. It’s the first time a protester is known to have been shot during months of unrest that has rocked the former British colony.

S. Korea says N. Korea fired a projectile off eastern coast

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s military says North Korea has fired at least one projectile off its eastern coast in what appeared to be a demonstration of its expanding military capabilities ahead of nuclear negotiations with the United States.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff on Wednesday didn’t immediately confirm what the weapons were and how far they flew.

The launch came after a senior North Korean diplomat Tuesday evening announced that North Korea and the United States have agreed to resume working-level nuclear talks this weekend.

Negotiations have been at a standstill for months following the collapse of a February summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump over disagreements in exchanging sanctions relief and disarmament.

The Latest: Family honors mom of 3 killed in Vegas shooting

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Steve Darling and Judy Gardner wore T-shirts with the name of Judy’s daughter, Dana Gardner, to a Las Vegas memorial two years after she was killed in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

The couple drove from Ontario, California, for events Tuesday marking the second anniversary of the shooting.

They said they also plan to join hands with survivors and other families at the outdoor concert venue where a gunman fired into from a hotel, killing 58 people and injuring hundreds of others on Oct. 1, 2017.

Judy Gardner says Dana Gardner was a 52-year-old mother of three enjoying the country music festival with her own daughter when she died.

Judy Gardner says everyone needs to do what they can to heal.

