Trump’s visit to Chicago creates stir before he even arrives

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s visit to Chicago is stirring up a tempest even before he arrives. It’s a city that he’s derided as the poster child of urban violence and dysfunctional Democratic politics.

Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson is the host of a gathering of police chiefs’ from around the country that Trump is to address on Monday. But Johnson says he won’t attend the president’s speech because he is opposed to the administration’s immigration policies.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot also says she won’t meet with Trump. She’s criticized him in the past for proposing a rule that would allow federal contractors to make employment decisions based on religious convictions. She’s also pushed back against tweets from the president’s daughter Ivanka Trump about the city’s gun violence.

