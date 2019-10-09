Home » National News » Trump says US 'does…

Trump says US ‘does not endorse’ Turkey’s assault on Syria, calls the operation ‘a bad idea’

The Associated Press

October 9, 2019, 1:07 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump says US ‘does not endorse’ Turkey’s assault on Syria, calls the operation ‘a bad idea’

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Government News National News White House

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up