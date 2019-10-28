Trump-Netanyahu embrace boosts progressive Jewish Americans

WASHINGTON (AP) — As Israel and the United States grapple with uncertain politics that could have a massive effect on…

WASHINGTON (AP) — As Israel and the United States grapple with uncertain politics that could have a massive effect on the future of Israel-Palestinian relations, politically progressive Jewish Americans are showcasing their influence.

Five Democratic presidential candidates addressed thousands of attendees Monday at the national conference of J Street, founded in 2007 as a liberal counterweight to Washington advocacy that its leaders saw as aligning U.S. policymakers with the Israeli government exclusively enough to limit the prospects for meaningful peace with Palestinians.

The high attendance underscores President Donald Trump’s galvanizing effect on left-leaning Jewish Americans. Trump’s long embrace of Benjamin Netanyahu has helped strengthen J Street’s case for Democrats to stand against the Israeli leader’s pursuit of settlement expansion and annexation in the West Bank.

