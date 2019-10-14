Home » National News » Tropical Storm Melissa dissipating,…

Tropical Storm Melissa dissipating, no longer a threat

The Associated Press

October 14, 2019, 5:53 AM

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Melissa is moving away from the U.S. East Coast into the open Atlantic Ocean, and the dangerous swells it caused are gradually subsiding.

The National Hurricane center in Miami says Melissa was about 415 miles (670 kilometers) south of Cape Race, Newfoundland, blowing away from land with maximum sustained winds down to 40 mph (65 kph).

No coastal watches or warnings were in effect. Melissa was expected to become a post-tropical remnant later Monday.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up