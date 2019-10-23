The Latest: Sheriff: Slayings investigation a challenge

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Latest on charges filed against a Missouri farmer in the killing of two brothers…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Latest on charges filed against a Missouri farmer in the killing of two brothers from Wisconsin (all times local):

11:10 a.m.

A Missouri sheriff says the investigation into the disappearance of two slain Wisconsin brothers was very challenging.

Caldwell County Sheriff Jerry Galloway spoke briefly with reporters Wednesday after 25-year-old Garland Nelson, of Braymer, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder. Nelson is accused in the deaths of Nick and Justin Diemel of Shawano County, Wisconsin, who were reported missing July 21.

The charges carry a possible sentence of life imprisonment or the death penalty. Garland is jailed without bond.

Galloway says multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in the months-long investigation, including the FBI and the U.S. Postal Service.

The brothers were involved in cattle business with Nelson and had been visiting his northwestern Missouri farm when they were reported missing. Human remains were found at the property but have not been publicly identified as the Diemel brothers.

10:20 a.m.

A Missouri cattle farmer has been charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of two missing brothers from Wisconsin.

Court documents filed Wednesday in Caldwell County, Missouri, show Garland Nelson of Braymer is also charged with two counts of abandonment of a corpse, evidence tampering and other counts.

Nick and Justin Diemel of Shawano County, Wisconsin, were reported missing July 21. They had been visiting Nelson’s northwestern Missouri farm while on a trip related to their cattle business.

Human remains were found on the farm but haven’t been publicly identified.

Nelson was charged in July with tampering with a vehicle rented by the brothers. Authorities say he abandoned the truck at a commuter parking lot.

