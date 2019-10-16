The Latest: Reward increases for missing Alabama girl

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The Latest on the search for a missing Alabama girl (all times local): 6:50 p.m. A…

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The Latest on the search for a missing Alabama girl (all times local):

6:50 p.m.

A reward has been increased for information leading to a missing 3-year-old girl who was abducted from a birthday party.

WHNT-TV reports Crime Stoppers is offering a $20,000 reward for information that assists law enforcement in the search for Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney. The latest reward is separate from a $5,000 reward offered by Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s office.

Kamille was last been seen at a birthday party Saturday night in Birmingham. Two people of interest in her disappearance have been arrested on unrelated charges.

Anyone with information about where the child could be is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777 or call Birmingham police.

___

1:05 p.m.

Authorities searching for a missing 3-year-old girl who was abducted say a search of a Birmingham, Alabama, apartment complex didn’t turn up signs of the child.

Multiple police officers descended on a small apartment development Wednesday morning in Birmingham less than 10 miles (16 kilometers) from where Kamille McKinney was last seen Saturday at a birthday party.

A police spokesman, Sgt. Johnny Williams, says officers were acting on a tip. But he says police searched every apartment and vehicle in the complex and didn’t find the child who relatives called “Cupcake.”

Authorities say the girl was snatched away from a birthday party outside a housing project Saturday night.

___

12:19 p.m.

Police looking for a missing 3-year-old Alabama girl who was abducted from a birthday party swarmed around a Birmingham residential area Wednesday a few miles from where she was last seen.

Authorities didn’t immediately explain what was going on in their search for Kamille McKinney, but they said they would provide an update as the search continued.

Live video from news outlets showed police blocking off a street and the sound of a law enforcement helicopter overhead. News video also showed officers in helmets and other tactical gear entering an apartment building. People who appeared to be residents milled around the entrance as the officers walked by.

The girl known as “Cupcake” to her family was snatched away from a birthday party outside a housing project in Birmingham on Saturday night, police said. The search centered on a small apartment complex less than 10 miles (16 kilometers) away.

A man and a woman described as persons of interest were arrested and charged with crimes that police said were unrelated to the girl’s disappearance. But police said they don’t know where the child might be.

Officials have announced rewards totaling $6,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the child’s disappearance. An amber alert seeking information about the girl was initially sent only to Alabama, but was later expanded to neighboring states.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.