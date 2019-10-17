‘The Casagrandes’ extols Mexican American life via animation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Nickelodeon’s “The Casagrandes” premiered this week and became one of the first cartoons in U.S. history…

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Nickelodeon’s “The Casagrandes” premiered this week and became one of the first cartoons in U.S. history to feature a multigenerational Mexican American family.

The long awaited spin-off from the network’s popular animation series, “The Loud House,” comes as more networks take chances on Latino-themed shows.

The series centers around an 11-year-old Mexican American, skateboarding girl trying to survive in the fictional town of Great Lake City. Her apartment is above The Casagrandes bodega, owned by grandpa and in front of a subway track.

Unlike some previous cartoons with Latinos, “The Casagrandes” seeks to tackle family-oriented themes like love, friendship, and jealousy.

Supervising director Miguel Puga says creators wanted to show how normal and relatable Latino families are.

