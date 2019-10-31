Storms precede season’s first freeze across South

Storms raked across the central United States from the Gulf Coast to the Great Lakes ahead of an arctic blast that forecasters say could bring record cold to the South.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Storms raked across the central United States from the Gulf Coast to the Great Lakes on Thursday ahead of an arctic blast that forecasters said could bring record cold to the South.

Temperatures were predicted to drop as much as 30 degrees in a few hours, and forecasters said severe storms were possible from Alabama to New England.

Winds were gusting above 30 mph (48 kph) in some areas, and trees were toppled in Tennessee and the western Carolinas. About 65,000 homes and businesses were in the dark because of power outages in Louisiana, Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee.

A freeze warning reached across more than dozen states, from southwestern Texas into the South and Midwest.

The storms provided another round of drought relief across the Southeast after weeks of dry weather endangered crops and increased fire risks. But a new federal report showed much of Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina are still too dry.

