Sheriff: Man sought in Florida crimes arrested in Atlanta

FROSTPROOF, Fla. (AP) — A man accused of killing one woman and sexually battering and abducting another in Florida earlier…

FROSTPROOF, Fla. (AP) — A man accused of killing one woman and sexually battering and abducting another in Florida earlier this month has been arrested in Atlanta.

News outlets quote authorities as saying 30-year-old Taiwan Blandin of Frostproof, Florida, was captured Saturday after fleeing from Atlanta police and crashing a stolen car.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd says Blandin sexually battered and kidnapped an 18-year-old woman there Oct. 1. Judd says Blandin drove the teen that day to a mobile home and went inside, giving her time to escape in Blandin’s car. Judd says Blandin followed the woman and shot at her, wounding her 81-year-old neighbor before leaving. Deputies who returned to the mobile home found an older woman fatally shot.

Blandin is being held in Atlanta. It’s unknown if he has an attorney.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.