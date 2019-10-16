Home » National News » Senate confirms former ambassador…

Senate confirms former ambassador as new Air Force leader

The Associated Press

October 16, 2019, 6:54 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has confirmed a former ambassador and senior official at the Federal Aviation Administration as civilian leader of the Air Force.

Wednesday’s 85-7 vote makes Barbara Barrett the third consecutive woman to lead the Air Force, following Heather Wilson and Deborah James. Wilson resigned from the post in May.

Barrett is a former ambassador to Finland. Most recently she was chairwoman of the Aerospace Corp., which is a federally funded research-and-development organization focused on space.

