Officials: Small plane crashes in W. Virginia with 2 aboard

SUMMIT POINT, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities say a small airplane has crashed in West Virginia with two people on board.…

SUMMIT POINT, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities say a small airplane has crashed in West Virginia with two people on board.

Jefferson County Sheriff Pete Dougherty tells news outlets the plane caught fire on impact Thursday afternoon in Summit Point, an unincorporated community near the Virginia line.

In an emailed statement, FAA spokeswoman Kathleen Bergen said the Mooney M20 crashed about 7 miles (11 kilometers) southeast of Eastern West Virginia Regional Airport in Martinsburg at 5:20 p.m. She said local officials would release the names and conditions of the occupants.

The sheriff said emergency crews went to the site. The plane’s origin and destination weren’t immediately known.

Summit Point is about 70 miles (110 kilometers) northwest of Washington, D.C.

The FAA will investigate and the National Transportation Safety Board will determine probable cause of the accident.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.