NYPD officer out of coma, hospital days after chair attack

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City police officer is out of a medically induced coma and has been sent home three days after police say a man slammed his head with a metal chair.

Officer Lesly Lafontant, who fatally shot the alleged assailant, was released Monday from a Brooklyn hospital as other officers cheered.

Police say the 21-year NYPD veteran was hurt Friday by a man who barged into a nail salon and fought officers as they were arresting another man for urinating on the floor.

Police say the officer shot the man because efforts to subdue him with a stun gun were unsuccessful.

It was the fourth fatal shooting by an NYPD officer in less than two weeks. Some local leaders and advocates have argued the situation could’ve been handled differently.

