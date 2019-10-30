Home » National News » Nobel laureate Murad wants…

Nobel laureate Murad wants justice after al-Baghdadi killing

The Associated Press

October 30, 2019, 3:58 PM

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A Nobel peace laureate who survived enslavement and sexual abuse by Islamic State extremists says the killing of the terrorist group’s leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi still leaves thousands of his supporters continuing to commit similar crimes.

Nadia Murad says: “We want to see justice.”

She told reporters Wednesday that when she heard that U.S. forces killed al-Baghdadi, she talked to her family “because all of them are survivors, and everyone was saying, ‘OK but this is just Baghdadi.'”

Murad said they all asked, ‘What about the IS fighters that raped, sold and still hold Yazidi girls and children?'”

In August, Kurdistan officials said about 3,000 Yazidis are still missing.

Murad spoke after a U.N. event commemorating the 10th anniversary of the U.N. special representative focusing on sexual violence in conflict.

