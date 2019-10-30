ATLANTA (AP) — News outlets: Authorities responding to a plane crash near an apartment complex in the Atlanta area.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
October 30, 2019, 11:03 AM
ATLANTA (AP) — News outlets: Authorities responding to a plane crash near an apartment complex in the Atlanta area.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.