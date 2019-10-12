Home » National News » New Hampshire governor says…

New Hampshire governor says police have responded to a shooting at a church in Pelham

The Associated Press

October 12, 2019, 12:23 PM

PELHAM, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire governor says police have responded to a shooting at a church in Pelham.

