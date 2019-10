The Associated Press

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan judge issues injunction to block state’s ban on flavored e-cigarettes, cites harm to adult users.

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan judge issues injunction to block state’s ban on flavored e-cigarettes, cites harm to adult users.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.