Man freed, conviction tossed in NYC killing after 26 years

NEW YORK (AP) — A man who spent over a quarter-century behind bars while professing his innocence in a New York City killing has been cleared after prosecutors said they no longer believe the key witnesses’ testimony.

Forty-six-year-old Carlos Weeks walked out of a Brooklyn courtroom Thursday, free for the first time since 1993.

That’s when he was arrested in a shootout that killed 21-year-old Frank Davis and wounded a 10-year-old girl. She was caught in crossfire between two groups of men outside a public housing complex.

Weeks’ now-dismissed murder conviction hinged on the testimony of two women who said they looked out their 12-floor apartment window and saw him shooting. They are sisters.

Prosecutors and Weeks’ lawyers say one woman recanted her testimony, and her sister said she now doesn’t remember the shooting.

