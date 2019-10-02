Kentucky Dem looks to made inroads in pro-Trump coal country

HAZARD, Ky. (AP) — Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Andy Beshear is making a big push for support in eastern Kentucky, a…

HAZARD, Ky. (AP) — Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Andy Beshear is making a big push for support in eastern Kentucky, a coal-producing region and stronghold for President Donald Trump.

Beshear is challenging Republican Gov. Matt Bevin in this year’s election by stressing “kitchen table issues” such as education, health care, jobs and pensions. He’s also poking at Bevin’s vulnerabilities.

The governor has struggled to fix the state’s underfunded public pension systems and has a habit of lashing out at critics. Bevin’s vitriolic words for teachers who opposed his pension plans lingered in the minds of some voters along a recent parade route in Hazard.

Beshear walked in the parade, but not far behind was a reminder that eastern Kentucky remains tough territory for Democrats. A float resembling a train proclaimed “All Aboard” Trump’s reelection campaign and sported signs for Bevin.

