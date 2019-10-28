Jury selection starts for suspect in fiancee burning case

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (AP) — Jury selection is scheduled for a Colorado man suspected of killing his flight instructor fiancee…

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (AP) — Jury selection is scheduled for a Colorado man suspected of killing his flight instructor fiancee and burning her body on his ranch.

The selection starting Monday for the trial of Patrick Frazee is expected to last several days.

Frazee has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of 29-year-old Kelsey Berreth.

Berreth was last seen on Thanksgiving Day last year with the couple’s daughter near her home about two hours south of Denver.

Her body hasn’t been found despite searches at Frazee’s ranch in the town of Floirssant, Berreth’s townhouse and at a landfill.

A former Idaho nurse who said she had been in a relationship with Frazee pleaded guilty to evidence tampering for moving Berreth’s cellphone.

She is cooperating with authorities as part of a plea agreement.

