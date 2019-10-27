Home » National News » John Conyers' life at…

John Conyers’ life at a glance

The Associated Press

October 27, 2019, 5:13 PM

NAME: John Conyers

AGE: 90 (Born May 16, 1929)

RESIDENCE: Detroit

PARTY: Democratic

EDUCATION: Bachelor’s degree, Wayne State University, 1957; law degree, Wayne State University, 1958.

POLITICAL CAREER: U.S. House member, 1965-2017; legislative assistant to U.S. Rep. John Dingell, 1958-61.

PROFESSIONAL CAREER: Referee, state Worker’s Compensation Department, 1961-63; partner, law firm of Conyers, Bell and Townsend, 1959-61; U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, including a year in Korea, 1950-54.

PERSONAL: Married to Monica; two sons.

