Jobless rate for Hispanic Americans hits record low of 3.9%

WASHINGTON (AP) — The September unemployment rate for Hispanic and Latino Americans fell for a second straight month to 3.9%, the lowest level since record-keeping began in 1972. The improvement in the category, which includes all races, stemmed from more people seeking and finding jobs.

The jobless rate for white Americans also dropped to a 50-year-low of 3.2% from 3.4% in August. It was the lowest level since a 3% figure in 1969.

Less educated Americans benefited from the still-solid job market in September. The unemployment rate for workers without a high school diploma fell to 4.8% from 5.4% in August. It marked the lowest level on records since 1992.

The Labor Department said Friday that all told, employers added a modest 136,000 jobs in September. The overall unemployment rate fell to a 50-year low of 3.5% from 3.7% in August.

The data for demographic groups came from a survey of households that is part of the Labor Department’s monthly jobs report.

Unemployment rate by group: (Numbers in percentages) September 2019 August 2019 September 2018 White 3.2 3.4 3.3 Black 5.5 5.5 6.0 Asian 2.5 2.8 3.5 Hispanic or Latino ethnicity* 3.9 4.2 4.5 Adult men 3.2 3.4 3.4 Adult women 3.1 3.3 3.3 Teenagers 12.5 12.6 12.6 20-24 years old 6.3 7.0 6.9 25-54 years old 3.0 3.1 3.1 55 and over 2.4 2.6 2.8 Veterans of Iraq/Afghanistan* 4.5 3.5 3.9 No high school diploma 4.8 5.4 5.6 High school graduate 3.6 3.6 3.7 Some college 2.9 3.1 3.2 College graduate 2.0 2.1 2.0 Duration of Unemployment: Average length (weeks) 22.0 22.1 24.1 Jobless 6 months or more (pct.) 22.7 20.6 22.8 *Includes all races Source: Labor Department

