Indicted congressman seeks GOP nod for another term

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Indicted U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter is scheduled to appear at a Republican forum in San Diego to seek the endorsement of the local GOP for another term.

To get it, the Southern California congressman will need to overcome challenges from several rival Republicans, including former Rep. Darrell Issa and radio personality Carl DeMaio.

The 42-year-old lawmaker is charged with using campaign funds for personal expenses, ranging from groceries and bar tabs to family vacations.

Hunter has pleaded not guilty. His trial is scheduled to begin in January.

He calls the charges politically motivated.

Republicans have a voter registration advantage in the 50th District, which covers east San Diego County and a small part of southern Riverside County.

