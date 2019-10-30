Fundraiser posts $3 million bond on campaign finance charges

The Associated Press

A prolific fundraiser accused of funneling foreign money to American political candidates has been released on $3 million bond.

Imaad Zuberi appeared Wednesday in Los Angeles federal court on charges including tax evasion and campaign finance violations.

Zuberi signed a plea deal admitting he solicited donations from foreigners and gave the money to several political campaigns.

Prosecutors have not alleged the campaigns knew about Zuberi’s scheme.

The Associated Press reported this week that a Saudi tycoon sent hundreds of thousands of dollars through Zuberi to support President Barack Obama’s second inaugural celebration.

Sheikh Mohammed Al Rahbani’s attorney told The AP on Wednesday that his American wife made the donations and not Rahbani.

Attorney Martin Auerbach said Rahbani and his wife were unwitting victims of Zuberi and have cooperated with the investigation.

Mustian reported from New York. Associated Press writer Alan Suderman contributed to this report from Richmond, Virginia.

