Foster mom charged with murder after twins die in hot car

HINESVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia foster mom has been charged with second-degree murder after 3-year-old twins were found dead in a hot car.

News outlets report Claudette Foster was charged after Payton and Raelynn Keyes went missing late last month and were found dead hours later in the car in Hinesville.

A police statement says autopsies determined the children died from accidental heatstroke.

Georgia law allows charging caregivers with second-degree murder when children die because of cruelty stemming from criminal negligence. Foster is also charged with second-degree child cruelty.

Hinesville police Detective Bryan Wolfe told WSAV-TV that Foster’s “lack of supervision for the children … allowed them to enter the vehicle and pass away.”

Foster has been jailed without bond in Liberty County. It was not immediately known if she has an attorney.

