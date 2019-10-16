Florida governor: Giuliani fixers were donors, nothing more

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s governor says two businessmen tied to President Donald Trump’s lawyer and now facing criminal charges…

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s governor says two businessmen tied to President Donald Trump’s lawyer and now facing criminal charges were just donors to his campaign and “nothing more than that.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis was asked Wednesday at a news conference about Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, who were photographed at the Republican governor’s election party last November.

After the men were charged with campaign finance violations, DeSantis directed an affiliated political action committee to return $50,000 the men donated through a company.

Parnas and Fruman played key roles in Rudy Giuliani’s efforts to launch a Ukrainian corruption investigation against Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

DeSantis says he knew Parnas better than Fruman from Republican events and Trump campaign gatherings.

Florida Democrats say DeSantis needs to further explain his relationship with the men.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.