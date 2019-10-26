FBI will find ‘way forward’ on body cams for task forces

CHICAGO (AP) — FBI Director Christopher Wray says there is “a way forward” to allow police officers to wear body…

Wray spoke Saturday at the International Association of Chiefs of Police conference in Chicago. Current FBI policy bans officers from wearing cameras on joint operations with federal agents.

The director’s comments come months after Atlanta’s police chief withdrew city officers from federal task forces over the issue.

Wray said he wants to “find some middle ground.” But he cautioned that any policy would have to strike a balance to ensure sensitive investigations are not compromised. He also addressed a new pilot program aimed at ensuring law enforcement can get information quickly about threats made in calls to the FBI’s tip line.

