FAA: Small plane lands on Georgia highway

CALHOUN, Ga. (AP) — Authorities are investigating what forced a small plane to land on a Georgia highway.
The Federal Aviation Administration says the Cessna landed on Interstate 75 near Calhoun around 12:15 p.m. Sunday. Calhoun is about 70 miles (113 kilometers) north of Atlanta.
Two people were aboard. WAGA-TV in Atlanta says no one in the plane or on the highway was hurt.
