Ex-fiance of child death suspect dies of apparent overdose

CHICAGO (AP) — Officials say the ex-fiance of an Illinois woman charged in the beating death of her 5-year-old son has died of an apparent drug overdose.

The Chicago Tribune reports that officials confirmed 36-year-old Daniel Nowicki Jr. was pronounced dead Sunday in a hospital in Kokomo, Indiana, about 60 miles (97 kilometers) north of Indianapolis.

Dr. Steven Seele, coroner of Howard County, Indiana, says Nowicki was admitted to the hospital days prior and the investigation is pending toxicology results.

Nowicki’s former fiancee, JoAnn Cunningham, was charged earlier this year with the fatal beating of her son Andrew “AJ” Freund. Another man, who is AJ’s father, faces murder charges.

Nowicki, the father of another of one of Cunningham’s other children, was not involved in AJ’s death.

