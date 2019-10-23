Ethics panel opens investigation of Rep. Katie Hill

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Ethics Committee has opened an investigation into Rep. Katie Hill after a conservative web site…

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Ethics Committee has opened an investigation into Rep. Katie Hill after a conservative web site published unsubstantiated accusations that she had an improper relationship with a staffer.

The bipartisan leadership of the Ethics panel announced the probe of the freshman Democrat, noting “public allegations” that Hill “may have engaged in a sexual relationship with an individual on her congressional staff.”

The panel noted that it is casting no judgment on the validity of the charges, which were based in the report on anonymous sources.

In a statement Tuesday, Hill denied having had an affair with her legislative director. She asked U.S. Capitol Police for an investigation into intimate photos she said were posted online without her consent.

Hill identifies as bisexual and is going through a divorce.

