WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Rep. Katie Hill of California resigns from Congress amid ethics probe.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
October 27, 2019, 7:32 PM
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Rep. Katie Hill of California resigns from Congress amid ethics probe.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.