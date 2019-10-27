Home » National News » Democratic Rep. Katie Hill…

Democratic Rep. Katie Hill of California resigns from Congress amid ethics probe.

The Associated Press

October 27, 2019, 7:32 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Rep. Katie Hill of California resigns from Congress amid ethics probe.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Congress News Government News National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up