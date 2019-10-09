WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Joe Biden for the first time calls for President Donald Trump to be impeached.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
October 9, 2019, 1:47 PM
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Joe Biden for the first time calls for President Donald Trump to be impeached.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.