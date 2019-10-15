Home » National News » Decomposed corpse found in…

Decomposed corpse found in manhole in Manhattan

The Associated Press

October 15, 2019, 10:18 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a utility worker has discovered a decomposed corpse inside a manhole near Columbus Circle in Manhattan.

The New York Police Department says the grisly discovery was made around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday at West 58th Street and Eighth Avenue.

The area is near Central Park and the Time Warner Center and hums during the day with tourists and New Yorkers.

The medical examiner will determine how the man died.

