Court OKs conviction of pharma executive Shkreli’s ex-lawyer

NEW YORK (AP) — An appeals court in New York says the former lawyer of a notorious pharmaceutical executive was…

NEW YORK (AP) — An appeals court in New York says the former lawyer of a notorious pharmaceutical executive was properly convicted in a financial fraud case.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday rejected Evan Greebel’s challenge to his December 2017 conviction at a Brooklyn trial.

Prosecutors say Greebel helped Shkreli (SHKREL’-ee) steal millions of dollars when he was chief executive of biopharmaceutical company Retrophin.

Greebel’s lawyer declined to comment. Greebel was the company’s outside counsel from 2011 to 2014.

Shkreli was dubbed Pharma Bro and is perhaps best known for boosting the price of a life-saving drug and trolling his critics on social media.

He was convicted in 2017 of fraud for looting Retrophin of $11 million to pay back investors in failed hedge funds he operated. Shkreli is serving a seven-year prison sentence.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.