Cohen turns to Congress in bid to shorten prison sentence

NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Cohen is again turning to Congress as part of a new bid to reduce his prison sentence.

President Donald Trump’s former attorney and fixer asked the heads of three Congressional committees last month to intervene on his behalf.

Cohen’s attorneys urged the lawmakers to ask a federal judge to reduce Cohen’s three-year sentence for campaign-finance violations.

They also asked that Cohen be allowed to serve out his term on home confinement at his Manhattan apartment.

Cohen’s attorneys acknowledged their request was “unprecedented” but noted that Cohen has assisted in several Congressional inquiries.

Prosecutors may ask a judge to reduce a defendant’s sentence but have not done so for Cohen.

Cohen pleaded guilty for his role in a hush-money scandal involving two women who said they had affairs with Trump.

Associated Press writer Mary Clare Jalonick contributed reporting from Washington.

