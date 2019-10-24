CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Cubs hire David Ross as manager on a three-year deal through the 2022 season.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
October 24, 2019, 11:27 AM
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Cubs hire David Ross as manager on a three-year deal through the 2022 season.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.