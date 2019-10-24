Home » National News » Chicago Cubs hire David…

Chicago Cubs hire David Ross as manager on a three-year deal through the 2022 season

The Associated Press

October 24, 2019, 11:27 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Cubs hire David Ross as manager on a three-year deal through the 2022 season.

