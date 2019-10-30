Charges against Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker dropped

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Misdemeanor charges have been dropped against a Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker who had been accused of injuring…

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Misdemeanor charges have been dropped against a Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker who had been accused of injuring his girlfriend during a fight in their western Pennsylvania hotel room earlier this month.

Backup linebacker Anthony Chickillo had been charged with simple assault, criminal mischief and harassment after the Oct. 20 fight at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort.

Fayette County District Attorney Richard Bower said Wednesday that the woman no longer wanted to pursue charges.

Police said the pair got into an argument over table games at Lady Luck Casino that later became physical in their hotel room.

Chickillo, a 26-year-old Tampa, Florida resident, has been with the Steelers for five years. He has one tackle and half a sack in three games this season, playing primarily on special teams.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.