2 new California fires burn homes, send residents fleeing

Strong winds fanned new fires in Southern California on Thursday, burning homes and forcing residents to flee in a repeat of a frightening scenario already faced by tens of thousands across the state.

California_Wildfires_Blackout_15159 A firefighter prepares to douse a hot spot while protecting a home from the Hillside Fire in San Bernardino, Calif., on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. The blaze, which ignited during red flag fire danger warnings, destroyed multiple residences. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) California_Wildfires_Blackout_40117 Flames from the Hillside Fire consume a home in San Bernardino, Calif., on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. The blaze, which ignited during red flag fire danger warnings, destroyed multiple residences. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) California_Wildfires_44612 Firefighters battle a wildfire in Riverside, Calif. Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. Santa Ana winds are expected to linger for a final day after driving more than a dozen wildfires through California. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu) California_Wildfires_89386 Wind whips embers from a tree burned by a wildfire in Riverside, Calif. Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. Santa Ana winds are expected to linger for a final day after driving more than a dozen wildfires through California. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu) California_Wildfires_83713 A wildfire burns in Riverside, Calif. Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. Santa Ana winds are expected to linger for a final day after driving more than a dozen wildfires through California. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu) California_Wildfires_Blackout_86422 Doug Mac watches as flames from the Hillside fire consume a residence in San Bernardino, Calif., on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. The blaze, which ignited during red flag fire danger warnings, destroyed multiple residences. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) A firefighter puts out hotspots in Simi Valley, Calif., Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu) A charred tree stands above a smoky valley in the aftermath of the Kincade Fire near Healdsburg, Calif., Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Charred remains of the Soda Rock Winery are framed by the building's stone facade in the aftermath of the Kincade Fire near Healdsburg, Calif., Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Charred remains of the Soda Rock Winery are framed by the building's stone facade in the aftermath of the Kincade Fire near Healdsburg, Calif., Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) A lone deer grazes on a charred ridge in the aftermath of the Kincade Fire near Healdsburg, Calif., Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) A helicopter drops water to put out hotspots in Simi Valley, Calif., Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. California is under siege at both ends of the state from fires, dangerous winds and deliberate blackouts. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu) A helicopter drops water to put out hotspots in Simi Valley, Calif., Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. California is under siege at both ends of the state from fires, dangerous winds and deliberate blackouts. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu) Fire retardant covers the driveway of a golf club in Simi Valley, Calif., Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu) Burned hillsides surround the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Simi Valley, Calif. A wind-whipped outbreak of wildfires outside Los Angeles threatened thousands of homes and horse ranches, forced the smoky evacuation of elderly patients in wheelchairs and narrowly bypassed the library, protected in part by a buffer zone chewed by goats. (Dean Musgrove/The Orange County Register/SCNG via AP) The burned hillsides surround the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Simi Valley, Calif. The flames narrowly bypassed the library, protected in part by a buffer zone chewed by goats. (Dean Musgrove/The Orange County Register/SCNG via AP) A banner hangs at the entrance to the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library as as a helicopter flies over the burned hills on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. The flames narrowly bypassed the library, protected in part by a buffer zone chewed by goats. (Dean Musgrove/The Orange County Register/SCNG via AP) California_Wildfires_Blackout_67652 Atria Grass Valley Senior Living center residents are welcomed home to their Sutton Way facility on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Grass Valley, Calif. They were whisked away amidst the smoke of the Dorsey Fire which burned across the street Sunday. The facility was evacuated for the safety of the residents due to the smoke that had filled the building as well as the Pacific, Gas and Electric power shutdowns which had left Atria in the dark. (Elias Funez/The Union via AP) ( 1 /18) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — Strong winds fanned new fires in Southern California on Thursday, burning homes and forcing residents to flee in a repeat of a frightening scenario already faced by tens of thousands across the state.

The latest blazes erupted in the heavily populated inland region east of Los Angeles as strong, seasonal Santa Ana winds continued to blow with gusts of up to 60 mph (96 kph) predicted to last until the evening before they fade away.

A fast-moving fire spread into the northern neighborhoods of the city of San Bernardino, forcing the evacuation of 490 homes — approximately 1,300 people, the San Bernardino County Fire Department said. Aerial video from a news helicopter showed at least four home burning as the fire grew to 200 acres (80 hectares).

In neighboring Riverside County, evacuation orders were issued for homes around a 75-acre (30-hectare) fire in the city of Jurupa Valley. Three residences and two outbuildings were confirmed destroyed, the county’s fire department said.

That fire came after another fire Wednesday in Jurupa Valley forced the evacuation of two mobile home parks and a psychiatric nursing care facility, where elderly people wearing face masks and wrapped in blankets were taken out in wheelchairs and gurneys as smoke swirled overhead. The blaze grew to 200 acres (80 hectares) in size before its spread was stopped.

“There was one moment when I could see nothing but dark smoke and I was like, ‘We’re going to die,'” said Qiana McCracken, assistant director of nursing for the Riverside Heights Healthcare Center.

The Santa Anas winds that help create California’s most destructive wildfires prompted a brushfire to quickly explode in size after it broke out before dawn Wednesday near the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library between the cities of Simi Valley and Moorpark northwest of Los Angeles.

Officials ordered about 30,000 people to evacuate, although some were being allowed back home Wednesday night as fire crews began to get a handle on the blaze.

Crews remained at the scene through the night to make sure embers would not rekindle more fires after an army of firefighters helped protect the hilltop Reagan museum, which sat like an island in a soot-black sea. There was no damage, library spokeswoman Melissa Giller said.

Nearby residents had little time to heed evacuation orders as the flames approached.

Elena Mishkanian was able to gather only some basics. Her son, Troy, 13, netted six pet fish from a tank and put them in pots.

“Fish have feelings!” he said when his sister Megan teased him about it.

Frightened horses screamed in a nearby barn as Beth Rivera used a garden hose to water down the edges of her home to keep embers from igniting dry grass and trees. Friends helped evacuate 11 horses.

The cause was not yet determined, but Southern California Edison filed a report with state regulators to say it began near its power lines. Electrical equipment has sparked some of California’s worst wildfires in recent years and prompted utilities to resort to precautionary power outages. SoCal Edison had not cut power in the area at the time this fire started.

As winds buffeted the state this week, utilities deliberately cut power to more than a million people to prevent high winds from damaging power lines and sparking wildfires.

Pacific Gas & Electric, which has staged three sweeping blackouts this week, restored power to hundreds of thousands of people Wednesday and expected to have it back for the others sometime Thursday.

In the Northern California city of Novato, at least 20 seniors with wheelchairs and walkers were essentially trapped , in the dark, in a low-income apartment complex during a two-day power shut-off.

The waves of days-long outages have been angrily condemned by state officials and consumers.

PG&E Corp. CEO Bill Johnson acknowledged hardships but said outages will be necessary in the future as seasonal fire threats increase.

“As long as they remain the best tool that we have to keep people safe, and our communities safe, they’re the tool we will use,” he said.

PG&E equipment that wasn’t de-energized may have ignited a massive blaze in Sonoma County wine country that has destroyed 133 homes.

Firefighters reported making significant progress as high winds in the area eased Wednesday and the fire was 45 percent contained.

Southern California Edison said its safety power cuts still affected about 215,000 people by late Wednesday night and warned that outages were under consideration for about 800,000 people.

The days of windstorms are not unusual for the fall season, which has seen vicious gusts propel a series of deadly and destructive California wildfires in recent years.

But at least in the short term, there was good news from forecasters.

“This is the last event in our near future. We are not expecting any Santa Anas next week,” weather service meteorologist Kristen Stewart said.

But she noted the forecast only extends out seven days.

“Once we get past that, all bets are off,” she said.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.