California invalidates 1,400 pharmacist license test scores

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California authorities have invalidated test scores of 1,400 pharmacists because more than 100 questions from the…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California authorities have invalidated test scores of 1,400 pharmacists because more than 100 questions from the state licensing exam were leaked online.

The State Board of Pharmacy says anyone who took the exam since July will have to retake it.

Spokesman Bob Davila tells the Los Angeles Times the board is aware of the impact on those people but must make sure anyone who gets a license in California is competent to take care of patients.

The board became aware of potential widespread cheating in September and decided to withhold test results for those who recently took the exam. It announced this week that those results will be invalidated.

The decision has caused an uproar among those who had expected to begin their careers after years of pharmacy school.

___

Information from: Los Angeles Times, http://www.latimes.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.